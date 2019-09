Yellowjackets Men’s Soccer Settles for Draw Against Green Knights

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The UWS men’s soccer team had a tough battle on Saturday, settling for a 1-1 draw against St. Norbert.

Blake Perry scored the lone goal for the Yellowjackets, putting it in the net off a Mason Tynsky throw in. Dalton VonKaenel finished with five saves.

The Yellowjackets will be back in action on Sunday against Concordia.