Blankets, Sleeping Bags Wanted for Homeless as Weather Cools

DULUTH, Minn.- There’s a strong need for donations to help keep the homeless in Duluth warm right now and into the winter.

Besides hats and gloves, CHUM’s drop-in shelter on First Avenue West needs as many sleeping bags and blankets as possible.

This comes especially with the up-and-down weather the Northland has been experiencing lately.

“If we look over the last few weeks with this cold and rainy wet weather, everybody was just soaking wet,” said Deb Holman, in charge of Street Outreach at CHUM. “We were able to help a few people go dry their stuff, but that’s a resource too that isn’t available for folks to go to the laundromat and dry their stuff. So especially at the end of the month when people are out of money.”

Donations can be dropped off at CHUM, the Damiano Center or Loaves and Fishes. All three non-profits work together in services for the homeless population.