Breeze Inn Celebrates Fall with Their 7th Annual Oktoberfest

Bringing a little bit of Germany to the Northland.

DULUTH, Minn.- A little bit of Germany has made its way to the Breeze Inn in Duluth.

It’s Oktoberfest at the Breeze Inn bar and restaurant.

The event kicked off its 7th year of German themed food, music and celebration tonight.

The owner of the bar tells us people love the Oktoberfest menu, featuring special dishes like the “Herman the German juicy loosey burger.”

“It’s the kick off to Fall! We have beautiful weather, the fall colors, the food–it’s okay to gain a couple pounds during this time of year because we’re going into winter– it’s just fun,” Co-owner Kate Waggoner said.

“Breeze Inn Oktoberfest” continues through Oct. 6.

The event’s big tent party with three of the Northland’s best polka acts will be all day Saturday, Sept. 28.