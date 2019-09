Bulldogs Soccer Falls to Beavers

DULUTH, Minn. – After coming off a big win on Friday, the UMD soccer team couldn’t get much going offensively, as Bemidji State got the 2-1 win.

Emily Hinz scored the lone goal for the Bulldogs, her fourth goal in as many games. The Bulldogs had just three shots on goal during the game.

UMD (3-2) will be back in action on Friday at Minnesota State-Mankato.