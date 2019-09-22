Chester Bowl Fall Fest Brings Autumn Fun

Rain pushes Festival back to Sunday, park still filled.

DULUTH, Minn.- Saturday’s rain wasn’t enough to keep the 35th Annual Chester Bowl Fall Fest down.

The event was rescheduled for Sunday, bringing thousands to the park.

There were 130 vendors selling handcrafted items as well as 8 food vendors.

The fresh caramel apples are one of the most popular treats, sold by the Duluth Lions club for more than 20 years, raising money for sight, hearing, diabetes and youth cancer.

“It’s amazing today I think we are having one of the best seasons we’ve had yet. I think the weather’s perfect,” said Pat Swenson, chair of the Lions Club Apple Harvest Committee. “I love it. I love it. That’s the community of Duluth and the surrounding areas for you.”

Donations for the fall fest go to the Chester Bowl Improvement Club for winter skiing, snowboarding and summer camp scholarships.

Last year they awarded over $27,000 to kids and families.