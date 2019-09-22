Police Investigate Fatal Shooting In West Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth police are investigating the shooting death of a man in West Duluth.

The call for help came in around 1:47 a.m. Sunday to the 300 block of North 62nd Avenue West on a report of shots fired.

When police arrived, they located a 33-year-old male inside a vehicle with a gunshot would to “his midsection,” according to a press release.

The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“Investigators were immediately called to the scene. This is an active and ongoing investigation, no further details are available at this time,” said Police Information Officer Ingrid Hornibrook in a news release at 8:53 a.m. Sunday.

FOX 21 will update this story as authorities release more information.