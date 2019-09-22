Saints Women Defeat Auggies; Saints Men Fall to Green Knights

Morgan Friday and Janelle Rouillard scored for the CSS women while Charly Anzures Catalan netted the lone goal for the men.

DULUTH, Minn. – It was a doubleheader of soccer action at Saints field on Sunday, as the CSS women got the 2-1 win over Augsburg while the CSS men fell 3-1 to St. Norbert.

The women were shutout in the first half and trailed 1-0, but Morgan Friday and Janelle Rouillard scored in the second half to secure the win. The Saints (2-5) will be back in action on Tuesday against MacAlester.

For the men, Charly Anzures Catalan scored his first collegiate goal, but it was the only goal the Saints could score. The Saints (1-8) will be back in action on Saturday at Minnesota Morris.