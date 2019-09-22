Shooting in West Duluth Neighborhood Leaves One Dead

A 33-year-old male died from a gunshot wound early Sunday morning.

DULUTH, Minn. — No arrests had been made Sunday night after a man was shot in his vehicle early Sunday morning in West Duluth.

Broken glass left behind from the incident could still be seen Sunday afternoon where the shooting happened at the end of a driveway around 1:45 a.m. near the 300 block of North 62nd Avenue West.

“It is a quiet neighborhood. I mean, I’ve been here for 16 years– there’s been some riff-raff, but it’s fairly quiet. The last four years we’ve gotten rid of a lot of the troublesome homes and stuff like that,” said Deann Butler said, a homeowner who could see the crime scene from her home on the corner of 62nd Ave. West and Bristol Street.

“It was unbelievable,” Butler said.

When police arrived on scene, they found a 33–year–old man sitting in a gray truck with a gunshot wound to his midsection.

The man was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“I pay attention, I watch, I’m kind of the neighborhood watcher, so it’s just unfortunate that I didn’t see what was going on until it was after the fact,” Butler said.

Butler says police spent the rest of the night knocking on doors.

“Mine, my neighbor Anne, these guys, my neighbor Joe– he actually responded and helped the victim,” Butler said.

Officials say this is not a case of suicide and is an active criminal investigation.

“I just hope they catch the shooter… Yeah. Because that’s a little unnerving, not knowing who it is,” Butler said.

FOX 21 will have more information on this story as police release it.