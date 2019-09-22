Teenage Girl From Cloquet Missing After Running Away

CLOQUET, Minn. — The Cloquet Police Department is searching for a 15 year-old girl named Genesis Lacquier-Stillday who has been missing since Friday.

According to Cloquet Police, Genesis is a 15 year-old Native American girl from Cloquet with brown hair and brown eyes, and has her upper lip pierced. She’s 5’5″ and 130 pounds. She may be carrying a white backpack.

Police said that Genesis didn’t come home from Carlton High School on Friday, and seems to have packed a bag and turned off her cell phone.

For anyone with information on Genesis’ whereabouts, call 911 or contact the Cloquet Police Department at 218.879.1247 or non-emergency dispatch number 218-384-4185. You can also text Cloquet Police by texting 888777 and the word “TIP” followed by your message.