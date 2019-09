Yellowjackets Women’s Soccer Shut Out Against Cobblers

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Both UWS soccer teams struggled against Concordia (Minn.) on Sunday. The men finished in a 1-1 draw, while the women struggled to get anything going, as the Cobblers won 3-0.

Morgan Philliber made 11 saves in the loss for the Yellowjackets.

The women will hit the road on Monday and take on UW-River Falls.