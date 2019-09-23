Council Reads Ordinance Charging 5 Cents Per Single-Use Bags

Ordinance is an effort to phase out single-use paper or plastic bags in the City.

DULUTH, Minn.- Duluthians are one step closer to being charged five cents for every single-use plastic or paper carryout bag used while shopping.

The ordinance gets its first read at City Council Monday night.

It would apply to all retail establishments, excluding bags used to transport take-out food, bags from pharmacists, and bags for produce and meats.

The retailers would keep the five cents per bag to offset the cost of providing bags. Customers on SNAP or WIC benefits would be excluded.

Bag It Duluth, a local environmentalist group, says the charge is proven to help shift costumer behavior toward using more reusable bags.

“Duluth will be following the lead of 400 cities across the country,” Bag It Duluth Coordinator Jaimie Harvie said. “We all want to make the right choice but we often forget. People go to the ends of the Earth to avoid paying 5 cents for a single use bag.”

According to Bag It Duluth, Duluthians use up to $2 million worth of single-use grocery bags annually.