Duluth Police Identify Victim in West Duluth Shooting

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Police Department has identified the victim of the Sunday morning West Duluth shooting as 33-year-old Timothy Jon Nelson.

According to authorities, Nelson’s cause of death was determined to be from a gunshot wound to the abdomen and has been ruled a homicide.

According to reports, police responded reports of shots fired around 1:45 a.m. near the North 300 Block of 62nd Avenue West.

When authorities arrived on scene they found Nelson sitting in a gray truck with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The victim was transported to a local area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not said if they have any suspects in the case at this time or what led to the homicide.

This is the third homicide of the year in Duluth.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.