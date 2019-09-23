Flu Season is on the Way

DULUTH, Minn. – Fall is here, which means winter is on the horizon.

Now many physicians are reminding folks it is never too early to get a flu shot.

The flu is one of the most common illnesses people get during the winter months.

Doctors advise getting a flu shot to prevent it.

Every year, it is recommended everyone get a flu shot beginning at six months of age.

It is best get the vaccine before the flu season starts and as soon as the shot is available.

That is usually between September and November.

Studies show each year more than two hundred thousand people are hospitalized from flu complications.

Health professionals say there is no way to predict how each flu season will go, because every year is different.

It is very common for a new vaccine to be developed as new strains of the illness emerge.

Some people worry getting the shot will give them the flu.

But that risk is normally pretty low.

“Some people associate the flu shot with whatever symptoms they have around that time. So if you get a headache, a cold or get a cough the day after you had your flu shot. It has nothing to do with your flu shot,” said Dr. Andrew Thompson.

The vaccine is a killed form of the virus.

So getting the flu from the vaccine is very unlikely.

Common flu symptoms include a fever, body aches, and fatigue.

The vaccine is very critical for babies, people over 65, or people with chronic illnesses as it can really impact their health.

The flu shot is recommended once every year.

Other than getting the flu shot, the best ways to prevent the flu is covering your cough and washing your hands.

Click here for more information on where to get the flu shot from local health providers.

For a quick solution, anyone can get their flu shot at their nearest CVS or Walgreens.

The flu shot is typically covered by most insurance plans.