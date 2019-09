Hawks Boys Soccer Dominant in Match Against Oredockers

Hermantown continues their hot start going 9-1 to start the season.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Boys soccer in Hermantown is on a roll this season going 9-1 to start including Monday’s win against Ashland 7-0.

Sam Mesedahl, Evan Bjorlin, and David Rutka were just some of the goal scorers for the Hawks.

Next game is at home against Superior on Thursday at 7 p.m..