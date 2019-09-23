Job Counselors Offer Free Service at Duluth Public Library

The Duluth WorkForce Development is offering free career counseling.

DULUTH, Minn.- If you’re trying to figure out your next career move, job counselors at the Duluth public library may be able to help out.

Through the Duluth WorkForce Developement you can get help updating your resume, preparing for interviews or choosing a school.

Counselors say this is a good opportunity to get professional guidance on such an important part of a person’s life.

“The example I like to use is if you’re looking for someone to fix your car, do you try to do it yourself always? Or do you look for some expertise? What we know is that people who reach out for help with their job search, it takes them less time typically to find work,” career counselor Betsy Hill said.

The Duluth WorkForce Development plans to offer job counseling on the third floor of the library every Monday from noon to two.