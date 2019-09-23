Knowing Your Neighbors: New Tattoo Shop in Lincoln Park

Stronghold Tattoo Studio adds to the revitalization of Lincoln Park

DULUTH, Minn.- Looking to get a tattoo touched up, or even get one before the winter season begins? A new shop has opened up in Lincoln Park.

Lincoln Park’s revitalization is continuing to grow as a new tattoo shop has opened their doors.

Stronghold Tattoo Studio is just another business added to the new look Lincoln Park that has people wanting to experience the area. Owner Mark McConnell tells us that those at the shop learn from one another on a daily basis.

“Like a lot of me and my co–workers we bounce ideas off of each other and even with the micro–bladder, I’ll watch how she does things and I’ll use them for myself and vice versa. So it’s kind of a inspiration and creative outlook for all of us”, said McConnell.

McConnell, who like most kids coming out of college, wasn’t really set on what he wanted to do after school, so he decided to do both instead.

“I was kind of in this weird position of trying to decide if I wanted to continue to continuing tattooing or if I wanted to pursue a career in the business world because I love schooling, I love business but I also love tattooing so I decided not to pick and just to do both”, said McConnell.

McConnell also tells us that this new tattoo shop is a dream come true.

“When I was in school I was watching Lincoln Park District explode and grow and I was just watching it see everything that was opening up and in my head I’m thinking someone is going to open a tattoo studio, I know it’s going to happen, it’s the perfect place to do it and I watched nobody do it so I figured I was just going to do it”, said McConnell.

Stronghold Tattoo Studio is located on the two thousand block of West Superior Street Street, and is open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.