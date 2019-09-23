Man Sentenced to Probation for Threats of Violence Against Duluth East

DULUTH, Minn. – The 36-year-old man accused of threatening to shoot up Duluth East High School in April was sentenced to five years of probation Monday morning.

Travis John Anthony Warner Busch pleaded guilty to one count of Threats of Violence and one count of Possession of a Machine Gun Conversion Kit in July.

Busch was arrested on April 5 while working at East High School as a job coach, after he texted an acquaintance threats towards the school which included shooting police with machine guns.

The acquaintance notified local authorities of the threats prompting law enforcement to lock down the high school. Authorities found Busch unarmed inside a locked cold storage room with a student he was supervising.

Investigators on scene located a loaded and cocked pistol in the trunk of Busch’s vehicle which was parked on school grounds.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available regarding Busch’s sentencing.