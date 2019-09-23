MN Department of Health Talk Ways to Help Respond to Public Health Incidents

DULUTH, Minn. – Minnesota Department of Health stopped by the American Red cross to discuss how to better communicate about public health incidents.

The department even offered information on how they can help respond to incidents like an infectious disease outbreak or a flood.

The department says they like to build up strong partnerships with the local organizations around the state.

And this forum is another way to make sure all parties are effectively connecting with the proper organizations.

“Sometimes it can be difficult. We know all of us had experiences trying to connect with an organization especially large organizations. It can be difficult to know exactly who do I reach out to right away,” said Mike Schommer, Minnesota Department of Health Communications Director.

The Minnesota Department of health also says its important to have these forums pretty often to keep the connections going.