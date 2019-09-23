Old Fashioned Fun, Entertainment Highlight Lester River Rendezvous

Lester River Rendezvous is Happening Saturday, September 28 from 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

DULUTH, Minn. – Northlanders are invited to take part in the 21st annual Lester River Rendezvous Saturday, September 28.

Before the main event this weekend, students from across Northern Minnesota will have the chance to explore and learn lifelong skills at the 2019 Lester River Rendezvous starting Thursday, September 26.

For two days, classrooms will come alive outdoors as students and staff get the first chance to learn about the fur trade lifestyle and much more.

Coordinator Don Mendoza stopped by FOX 21 Local News Monday morning to chat about the annual event.

Mendoza says the Lester River Rendezvous is the perfect opportunity to open the minds of students, getting them involved in old fashioned traditions and ways of life.

The Lester River Rendezvous will then open to the public on Saturday, September 28 from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

The festival will include many family friendly games, activities and food vendors.

If you’re planning to head to the event, a free shuttle ride will transport people to and from the Lester River Rendezvous.

The shuttle will begin at 26th Avenue East and London Road, making stops at 46th Avenue East and 61st Avenue East.

