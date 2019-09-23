Visit Cook County Announces Busy Lineup of Autumn Events

Staff at Visit Cook County Anticipate Peak Season to be Around the Last Weekend in September

COOK COUNTY, Minn. – Fall colors are popping along the North Shore, prompting the staff at Visit Cook County to encourage leaf lookers to take a drive and enjoy the majestic maple forests full of vibrant colors.

Linda Jurek with Visit Cook County stopped by FOX 21 Local News to chat about a plethora of upcoming events this autumn.

Jurek says the wet weather we’ve been experiencing is a good thing, hopefully keeping leaves on the trees longer than normal.

Art Along the Lake: Fall Studio Tour is kicking off Friday, September 27.

Visitors will have the chance to stop by 22 locations and check out hands on demonstrations by local makers and artists in the area.

Throughout the tour, a total of 55 artists will be taking part in the annual event. The participants will be inviting guests into their homes and work spaces.

Also on the Fall calendar, the Sawtooth Mountain Challenge is happening October 13 from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Registration is open on Friday, October 12 at Voyageur Brewing Company in Grand Marais.

The race includes kids events as well as single races to compete in. The event will bring riders through the vibrantly colored trails on Pincushion Mountain.

Family-fun Moose Madness is also taking place on MEA weekend in Minnesota, October 17 – 20.

The annual event is a festival that’s fun for the whole family, including games, prizes, and a medallion hunt!

Click here to view a complete list of upcoming events in Cook County.