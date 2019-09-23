West Duluth Homicide Victim Remembered As ‘Wonderful Father’ With ‘Contagious Smile’

DULUTH, Minn. – Timothy Nelson, 33, of Duluth — a father of five children between the ages four and seven — has been identified as the victim of homicide after being shot in his vehicle over the weekend in West Duluth.

There was no word from Duluth police Monday on any possible suspects or arrests involving this third homicide of 2019.

Here’s what we do know right now:

Investigators say Nelson died from a single gunshot wound to his abdomen.

He was found inside his truck on the northern 300 block of 62nd Avenue West just before 2 a.m. Sunday.

A motive was not clear Monday, as a police spokesperson called the investigation “at a very delicate point.”

Nelson’s wife, Roni Lewandowski-Gibby, released the following statement to FOX 21:

“Tim was first and foremost a wonderful father to each and every one of his children. He always made sure his children felt nothing but love from him. Although having five can be tough, and even at that having them all so young themselves and close in age he worked hard and made every day count. Tim was a man of god, he put his faith at the top of the pedal-stool. Tim never failed to show his love towards the ones he cared for most. He was there whenever you needed him. Tim was a hard worker, he worked towards his dreams of running his own business (being a contractor) and was heading straight towards those dreams. He had a contagious smile, and goofy laugh that would light up any room he walked into. He was also the only man in the room with his hair ALWAYS done top notch????. Tim was a loving, brother, husband, father, son, cousin, uncle, and friend. Tim will be intensely missed by so many. His legacy will live on through all those who loved him most.”

Meanwhile, you’ll recall two other homicides this year in Duluth.

In June, Ryan Jazdzewski, 40, of Duluth, was charged in the stabbing death of his wife, Nicole, in her home in Chester Park. Jazdzewski’s second-degree intentional murder case continues in December.

And in early January, Larry Watczak, 70, died of homicide after being hit over the head during a robbery in his home on Park Point. Darrel Mayhew, 31, was convicted of unintentional second-degree murder and sentenced to 20 years in prison this summer.