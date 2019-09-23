WITC Kicks Off First Alumni Week with Some Healthy Competition

WITC Alumni Association hosts penny war competition.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Monday kicks off the first ever alumni week at WITC in Superior.

The school’s alumni association wanted to be more involved on campus, starting with some penny wars!

Through Thursday students can drop spare change into jars in the school’s main office.

Each jar represents a different program or group of programs on campus.

The money raised will go toward scholarships for students in the majors represented.

“The WITC alumni association does a lot to help further WITC and the community, and this is just one of the ways that their using students to help get involved as well,” student services coordinator Becky Borque said. “A little healthy competition between the programs is always fun to get students involved here on campus.”

Alumni week will continue with various events throughout the week like basket bingo and a student club showcase.