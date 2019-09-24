Community Hears from School Board, City Council, and Mayoral Candidates at Forum

DULUTH, Minn- Election day is only six weeks away.

Campaigns for local elected offices have been in full force over the last few months.

and today the Duluth Chamber of Commerce gave the public an opportunity to hear from those candidates during an open forum.

Duluth school board, city council, and mayoral candidates who participated in the forum were asked a series of questions. it was their chance to share their vision for the city of Duluth.

During the mayoral segment of the forum, the first question asked to both candidates was what is their plan for the city?

Both candidates had similar goals in mind including increasing affordable housing and tackling street infrastructure.

The Mayoral candidates also had a difference in their plans.

Mayor Emily Larson says if re–elected she wants to implement a plan to help create more jobs for the city.

We caught up with candidate David Nolle before the forum.

He shared more of his goals for Duluth.

“To sum it down to one thing it would be safe growth and a safe community for all our young people. Quite simply kids first. I want a Duluth that is prepared for our young people to take the lead.”

Nolle says if elected he would also work to support Duluth’s public safety divisions.

Community members weren’t the only people in the audience. other city officials attended to hear from these candidates.

City Councilor at Large Barbara Russ says even if she wasn’t on the council she would still attend the forum.

She believes its important for the community to show up to these events to hear from the candidates.

“As they say if you don’t participate, you don’t really have the opportunity to give input on what you think or maybe the things you think should be done,” said Russ.

Both mayoral candidates were also asked about their leadership style.

Mayor Larson described her leadership as a collaborative effort.

Nolle said his style would be situational, meaning how he leads would depend on the particular issue impacting the city.

All candidates from the local races participated in the forum except for one. Roz Randorf who is running for city councilor for district five could not attend due to a work commitment.