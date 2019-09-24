Homeless Duluth Man Pleads Guilty to Synagogue Fire

DULUTH, Minn. – According to court records, 36-year-old Matthew Amiot pleaded guilty on Tuesday to one count of felony negligent fires and one count of negligent fires resulting in bodily harm.

Amiot was charged last week with starting the fire that destroyed the historic downtown Adas Israel Synagogue.

Amiot’s next court appearance was originally scheduled for October 8.

According to the criminal complaint, Amiot was seen walking behind the synagogue around 2:00 a.m. on September 9.

A short time later Amiot was seen walking away from the building, looking back at flickering flames.

Authorities arrived on scene around 2:22 a.m. when the building had three foot flames coming from an alcove area near the sukkah behind the synagogue.

According to the criminal complaint, by 3:39 a.m. the building began to collapse. At this time Fire Captain Ben Gasner was hit with falling debris and knocked unconscious. He was taken to a hospital and treated for a concussion.

After his arrest, Amiot admitted to authorities that he “took a lighter and lit a variety of combustible materials on fire” outside of the synagogue.

While official numbers aren’t in yet, the value of the synagogue is at least $117,000 according to county records, and the value of the religious artifacts is at least $250,000.

The synagogue was deemed a total loss.