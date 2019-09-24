Mechanic Shops Prepare for Winterization Boom

They advise checking your tires, heater, fluids and battery before the cold sets in.

DULUTH, Minn.- It may be warm now, but winter will be here before you know it.

Mechanics at shops like Automedics in Duluth told us people start coming in to winterize their vehicles when the temperatures drop.

While testing your heater, and looking at your battery are all things you should do, they said checking your tires is a big priority in our Northland Climate.

“Tire pressures, ’cause this time of the year as the weather gets colder the aluminum wheels on cars where we live here have a tendency to shrink and then all of a sudden you get bead leaks and your tires will start leaking,” said Micheal Archer, owner of Automedics.

Right now Automedics needs four to five days notice before you can get in, but that can quickly change with the weather.