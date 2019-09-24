Minnesota Attorney General Files 76 Charges Against Hill City Assisted Living Facility

ST. PAUL, Minn. – On Monday, the office of Attorney General Keith Ellison filed 76 charges against 10 people in connection with the assisted living facility Chappy’s Golden Shores.

According to reports, charges include manslaughter, assault, neglect, racketeering, theft, perjury, and operating a comprehensive home-care facility without a license.

The former owner Theresa Lee Olson faces 25 charges alone including one count of manslaughter. Other defendants include facility managers and employees:

Benjiman Swanson

Lisa Anderson

Monika Olson

Alexcis Hines

Christina Meagher

Kristin Davis

Susan Ellis

Janiece Mattson-Olson

Georgia Salomonson

“Every Minnesotan deserves to live with dignity and respect. This does not exclude the sick and the vulnerable — it includes everyone. This means that every Minnesotan who needs care deserves care, not abuse,” Attorney General Ellison said. “My office is holding these defendants accountable for what we believe we can prove is systematic, intolerable abuse and neglect that in one case led to death, not to mention widespread fraud, theft, and other charges that hurt everyone.

“We are aggressively prosecuting this case. Whenever my office has jurisdiction, we will be aggressive in prosecuting criminal charges like it in order to protect all Minnesotans,” Attorney General Ellison concluded.

According to the criminal complaint, a 72-year-old Marine Corps veteran died last October while residing at Chappy’s due to “septic shock, an untreated urinary tract infection, and dysphasia and pneumonia complications which resulted from improper medical care and neglect.”

In December, The Minnesota Department of Health issued a 90 day suspension of Chappy’s Golden Shores due to “allegations that multiple and repeated serious incidents affecting vulnerable persons occurred in the licensed program.”