No “Kidd”ing: Spartans Boys Soccer Blast Agates Behind Six Goals from Jakob Kidd

The Superior boys soccer team scored early and often against Two Harbors.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Sophomore Jakob Kidd scored six goals in the first half as the Superior boys soccer team got the win over Two Harbors 10-0 Tuesday night at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex.

Ethan Defoe scored twice while Alex Hanson and Tiegan Roden also found the back of the net for the Spartans, who improve to 9-0 on the season.