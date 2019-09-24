Playing Disc Golf on Beautiful Fall Day

Disc golf is growing in popularity in Northeastern Minnesota, according to players

VIRGINIA, Minn. – Iron Rangers were out enjoying the beautiful fall day at Olcott Park in Virginia.

Disc golf is a sport that’s growing in popularity in Northern Minnesota, according to players.

There are several courses on the range, in Hibbing, Chisholm, Mountain Iron, Virginia, and at Giant’s Ridge.

Disc golfers say it’s a great way to experience the great outdoors.

“It’s just a thrill,” said Elliot Van Orsdel. “I’m a competitive person and being a golfer, I actually went to state for golf last year, it’s just a different pace being able to go out here and challenge myself with a new sport is really fun with the buddies.”

The Olcott Park course has twelve holes. It’s free to play there all year.