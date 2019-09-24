Prep Volleyball: Hawks Winners at Home; T-Hawks with Road Win over Hunters

Hermantown got the win at home over Virginia, while Grand Rapids swept Duluth Denfeld on the road.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Alana Mayry led the way with 11 kills and Kennedy Barrett chipped in with 39 set assists as the Hermantown volleyball team knocked off Virginia 3-1 Tuesday night at the Hawks Gym.

The Blue Devils got 13 kills from Kaylee Iverson and Alli Anderson finished with 45 set assists to help the cause.

In other volleyball action, Grand Rapids got the road sweep over Duluth Denfeld 3-0 and Carlton knocked off Cherry 3-0.