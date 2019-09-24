Saints Women’s Soccer Win Third Straight Over Scots

The St. Scholastica women's soccer team got their third consecutive win on Tuesday afternoon.

DULUTH, Minn. – Brea Archer and Morgan Friday each found the back of the net as the St. Scholastica women’s soccer team knocked off Macalester 2-0 Tuesday afternoon at Saints Field.

Hibbing native Alexa Gothard finished with five saves on the day to record her second career shutout. Next up for the Saints is a UMAC matc-up against Minnesota Morris on Saturday.