Two Arrested in Connection to West Duluth Shooting

DULUTH, Minn. – Two Duluth men have been arrested in connection to the West Duluth shooting that left one man dead on Sunday.

According to police, the two men were arrested on Tuesday and are facing charges of Aiding and Abetting Second Degree Murder.

Both are waiting to be formally charged by the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office.

According to reports, authorities were called to the North 300 Block of 62nd Avenue West around 1:45 a.m. Sunday on reports of shots fired.

When police arrived on scene they found 33-year-old Timothy Jon Nelson sitting in a gray truck with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Nelson was pronounced dead at a local area hospital.

The Duluth Police Department says this is an active and ongoing investigation and feels there is no threat to the public.