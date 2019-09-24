UMD Helps Students Register to Vote During Voterpalooza

DULUTH, Minn. – Voterpalooza is being held today in the Kirby Garage Kirby Student Center at UMD from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The event, which is organized by the Minnesota Public Interest Research Group and the UMD Student Association, aims to make voting more accessible to young people by providing them with registration forms that will be sent to the Minnesota Secretary of State once completed by attendees.

“It’s important that we step up and take charge of our future, and voting is an easy way to do this,” says MPIRG Duluth Organizing Director Stine Myrah.

The event will also feature Champ, a photo booth, music by KUMD, and refreshments.

Last year MPIRG registered over 1,500 students and they are hoping to reach this goal again this year.