Voterpalooza Helps Students Register to Vote

Last year, the research group registered more than 1,500 students across the state.

DULUTH, Minn. – It’s national voters registration day.

For the third consecutive year the University of Duluth hosted their Voterpalooza event.

The Minnesota Public Interest Research Group collaborated with other student organizations such as the political science association to promote voter registration.

Students learned where else they can register and where to find polling locations.

Every year, the goal of the event is to help eliminate the barriers that may prevent young people from voting.

"It's really important that they have a resource, a place to go to find the information they need because voting is so import in our day to day lives. Especially this election cycle because we will be electing city councilors. Those are the people that most directly impact student lives,"

