Al Franken to Make Return on Weekly SiriusXM Radio Show

NEW YORK (AP) – Al Franken is returning to the public sphere with a new weekly radio show on SiriusXM that will blend politics, humor and other topics.

The former Minnesota senator says the show is not part of any attempt to return to politics. It is Franken’s most prominent project since he was forced to resign from the U.S. Senate in 2017 amid sexual misconduct allegations, a decision he said in a recent New Yorker piece that he regrets.

He says he won’t discuss the allegations on his show, which premieres on Saturday.

Frank’s first guest will be comedian Chris Rock, and former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid and comic Patton Oswalt are lined up for future shows.

SiriusXM says the former “Saturday Night Live” writer and comedian is an important progressive voice “whom many have missed.”