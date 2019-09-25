Beargrease Beer and Bacon Bash Taking Over Proctor Fair Grounds Saturday

The Annual Event is Happening Saturday, September 28 from 3 - 7 p.m. at the Proctor Fair Grounds

PROCTOR, Minn. – This family-friendly Beer-Bacon-Bloody Mary tasting event is the kick-off to the Beargrease season, and one of the biggest fundraisers for the race.

The Beer and Bacon Bash is happening Saturday, September 28 at the Proctor Fairgrounds.

More than ten vendors will be on hand with samples, including Bent Paddle Brewing Co., Castle Danger Brewery, Vikre Distillery, South Shore Brewery, Canal Park Brewing Company, Lake Superior Brewing, New Scenic Café, Lagunitas Chicago TapRoom & Beer Sanctuary, Earth Rider Brewery, Bernick’s, Blacklist Brewing Co., NE Bar & Grill, Fulton Beer, Billy’s, Saginaw Union Station.

Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at the door. Designated driver tickets are $15, children’s tickets are $5.00, age 5 and under free.