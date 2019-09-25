Blue Mass Honors Law Enforcement and Public Safety Personnel

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Congregation members of Cathedral Christ the King in Superior held their 5th annual “Blue Mass” on Wednesday morning.

Local law enforcement, public safety personnel and veterans were all present.

Members of the Cathedral School joined along- with those students participating in the mass currently having family members in law enforcement.

It’s all to thank officers for taking life saving measures in the community.

“The school that’s associated with the church is very supportive of law enforcement. So it’s a great way for us to get together with the kids and celebrate mass together and have a positive relationship with the school,” Superior Patrol Sergeant, Adam Poskozin says.

Following the mass was a blessing of the agencies vehicles.