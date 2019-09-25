Carving Soapstone at Cloquet Library

Stone Carving Class lets people make their own pendants, desk ornaments, and more.

CLOQUET, Minn.- People at the Cloquet Library got a chance to hand craft their own indigenous stone sculptures.

The library hosted a stone carving class, where participants got to carve soapstone into their own pendants, desk ornaments, or whatever decorations they prefer.

The native skywatcher carvings reflect the stories of native cosmology.

“They’ll leave tonight with an actual piece of art, beautiful piece of art, that they made themselves with their own hands,” said Jeffery Tibbetts Project Director for Fond Du Lac Community College. “It’s not often you can do that nowadays.”

The instructors will be heading to up to 37 libraries Southeastern Minnesota in the coming weeks.