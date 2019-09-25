Cloquet’s Community Memorial Hospital, Raiter Clinic Merge

Merger helps the hospital compete with Essentia, coming in May.

CLOQUET, Minn.- Two of Cloquet’s major healthcare facilities are merging to provide better care, and compete with Essentia’s expansion there in May.

Community Memorial Hospital recently purchased the Raiter Clinic for an undisclosed amount. Operations will still continue in the Raiter building, and as of now it will still carry the Raiter name.

The hospital will move its family care physicians to the Raiter building, increasing the number of physicians there to 14, and four nurse practitioners.

“We are able to achieve the same or better outcomes than what Essentia can at the same or better cost, and our patient satisfaction is lightyears ahead of their patient satisfaction,” said Community Memorial CEO Rick Breuer. “So we think we can compete with them.”

The merger is expected to be complete in January.