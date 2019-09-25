Fall Colors at Jay Cooke State Park Near Peak

CARLTON, Minn. – Fall is in the air and people are getting out to Jay Cooke State Park to check out the foliage.

Some trees are closer to peaking now than others.

Park managers say, they are ahead of schedule.

“Typically it’s been more of early October. This year, late September we’ve been hitting the 50-75% faster than we were expecting. So by early October we will be in that full peak,” Assistant Park Manager, Ty Gangelhoff says.

If you would like to book a campsite, your best bet is to do it during the week.

Weekends at Jay Cooke are currently booked through M-E-A weekend in October.