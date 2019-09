Greyhounds Boys Soccer Blank Hilltoppers

Two goals would be enough for Duluth East to get the win over Duluth Marshall.

DULUTH, Minn. – In a meeting of crosstown rivals, the Duluth East soccer team got the road win over Duluth Marshall 2-0 Wednesday afternoon at Marshall High School.

Duncan Zentz and David Wallerstein scored for the Greyhounds, who improve to 8-5 on the season. The Hilltoppers fall to 6-7.