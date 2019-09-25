Iron Range Murder Suspect Pleads Guilty

HIBBING, Minn. – A suspect in the January Iron Range murder of 33-year-old Joshua LaValley has pleaded guilty, according to court records.

Deshon Bonnell, 18, pleaded guilty to first degree murder while committing aggravated robbery Wednesday morning.

Bonnell had originally entered a plea of not guilty in June and was scheduled for a jury trial to begin on October 21.

According to the criminal complaint, LaValley’s body was found by a snowmobiler on the Mesabi Trail near Kerr on January 6.

He could be seen lying on his back with fresh and frozen blood covering his face. Investigators later found a shell casing nearby and LaValley had two gunshot wounds to his face.

The St. Louis County Attorney’s Office says the charge of first degree murder calls for a sentence of life in prison but allows for the possibility of parole after 30 years.

Another suspect in the case, 21-year-old Anthony Howson, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in February. His next court date has not yet been determined.

Bailey French, 17, the third suspect in the case is also facing multiple charges including first degree murder. She has not yet made a plea and is due back in court on November 14.

Sentencing for Bonnell is scheduled for October 25.