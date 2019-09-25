KD’s Opens Third Restaurant in Superior

Kickin' Delicious third location focuses on dinner rather than breakfast like the other Superior location

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The former Breakwater Restaurant in Superior is now home to Kickin’ Delicious third location in northeast Wisconsin.

KD’s Itasca Bay Family Restaurant recently opened its doors to a new demographic. Their other locations include Solon Springs and KD’s on Tower Avenue, but this location focuses more on dinner items than breakfast.

One of the owners tells us, just keeping the building from sitting around empty is important.

“We have got a lot of support from the community. Even when we were reconstructing, painting and stuff like that people came in and said like oh we are so glad you guys are coming in and fixing it up or that we are going to be open and have a restaurant here”, said Lawrence Poster, KD’s Store Owner.

KD’s Itasca Bay Family Restaurant is located at 4927 East 2nd Street in Superior.