Memo Shows Trump Fixated on Mueller Probe

WASHINGTON (AP) – The memo summarizing President Donald Trump’s call with the Ukraine leader shows the president’s lingering fixation on special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

Trump flippantly refers to the ex-FBI director as a “man named Robert Mueller” and says he turned in “a very poor performance.”

The memo also shows that the president made reference to the private cybersecurity firm that investigated Russia’s hack of the Democratic National Committee servers during the 2016 election.

Trump suggests that Ukraine may be in the possession of the email server, though it’s unclear what he’s referring to.

Trump also says he’d like to have his attorney general “call you or your people and I would like you to get to the bottom of it.”

The White House released the memo Wednesday.

You can read the whole memo here.