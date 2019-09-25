St. Luke’s New Contract With Nurses Is Ratified

Strike planned for October 3rd is cancelled

DULUTH, Minn. — Nurses who work for St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth voted to formally accept a new three-year contract agreement with the hospital, according to the Minnesota Nurses Association.

St. Luke’s nurses have been working at the hospital without a contract since June 30th. This new contract is now retroactively effective from July 1st of this past summer.

In a press release from the MNA, nurse and negotiating team member Pet Boyechko said that “nurses stood up and fought for solutions to the staffing crisis,” adding, “we’re proud that the hospital will have to address short staffing situations, and we hope more nurses will be hired so we can safely care for our patients.”

The newly-negotiated contract includes bonuses paid to nurses who are called in when there aren’t enough nurses on staff to safely handle a high number of patients, or many patients with severe conditions.

Also in this new contract, St. Luke’s nurses’ payscales will match what the nurses at Essentia in Duluth are earning by the year 2020.

The nurses will have a pay increase of 3% the first year, 3.8% the second year, and 2.25% the third year.