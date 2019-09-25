St. Luke’s Nurses Voting Whether or Not to Approve New Contract

DULUTH, Minn. – Nurses at St. Luke’s are voting on whether or not to approve a new labor contract with the hospital.

This comes after union negotiators reached a tentative agreement with St. Luke’s last Saturday.

The Minnesota Nurses Association is recommending members vote for the new contract.

It includes paid short staffing bonuses for nurses and guarantees that their wages will increase over the next three years.

Nurses say the new contract will help them provide high-quality care.

“Also just the incentives to get the nurses in the door is going to make a huge impact on patient safety and patient satisfaction, which ultimately is going to lead to better outcomes,” said Susie Moss, R.N., a nurse on the St. Luke’s MNA negotiating team.

St. Luke’s nurses will be voting on the contract until 9 p.m. Wednesday.