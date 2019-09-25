St. Luke’s Nurses Voting Whether to Approve New Contract

Nurses Will Vote Until 9:00 p.m. Tonight

DULUTH, Minn. – Nurses at St. Luke’s are voting today on whether or not to approve a new labor contract with the hospital.

This comes after union negotiators reached a tentative agreement with St. Luke’s on Saturday morning.

The Minnesota Nurses Association is recommending members vote for the new contract.

It includes paid short staffing bonuses for nurses and guarantees their wages will increase over the next three years.

Nurses say the new contract will help them provide quality care.

“Also just the incentives to get the nurses in the door is going to make a huge impact on patient safety and patient satisfaction, which ultimately is going to lead to better outcomes,” says St. Luke’s MNA Negotiating Team member Susie Moss, R.N.

St. Luke’s nurses will be voting on the contract until 9:00 p.m. tonight.