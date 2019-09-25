Superior Law Enforcement Help Spread Rail Safety Awareness

SUPERIOR, Wis – Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has declared Sept. 22 through Sept. 28 “Rail Safety Week” throughout the state.

It allows local law enforcement agencies and railroad companies to work together to help spread awareness to motorists.

In Wisconsin last year, there were 39 crashes involving trains, which resulted in 12 injuries and 4 deaths.

Tuesday in Superior, officials got the chance to see exactly what engineers and train conductors see.

“A train traveling at 55 miles an hour- it takes a mile to stop that train. So by the time it sees a car on the track, it does not have the time to stop. That’s why we’re urging motorists- see those lights, stop. Don’t go around the gates,” Wisconsin Operation Lifesaver Executive Director Gary Koerner said.

Wisconsin Operation Lifesaver is also preaching the slogan: See tracks, think trains.