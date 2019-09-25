Superior YMCA, Volunteers Clean Up Faxon Creek

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Superior YMCA collaborated with the city and the Coastal Cleanup to help clean Faxon Creek, which is situated right behind the YMCA.

About a half dozen volunteers and staff walked along the creek to pick up anything they could find.

The Faxon Creek cleanup happens at least once a year.

“I think everybody can do a better part in clean up. Even when we are just walking by garbage. I know I do it around our property and really any where I’m at,” said Superior YMCA CEO Chris Stenberg. “It takes a team effort to these communities and watersheds clean.

The clean-up crew collected about 250 pounds of trash and debris Wednesday.