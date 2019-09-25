UMD Tennis Team Practices at Glensheen’s Clay Court

DULUTH, Minn. The UMD women’s tennis team had a special opportunity Wednesday to wrap up their fall practices with an old school feel.

The Bulldogs practiced at the seldom-used clay tennis courts at Glensheen, one of the oldest in the country. It is the first time that UMD practiced on the courts, which have a lot of historical significance being first built back in the early 1900’s.

“It’s really fun to be in that nostalgic history that we have in our town where we have such rich culture that sometimes living here we forget it’s here. And to be able to reconnect with that is really neat and awesome to bring that to our players,” head coach Jessica Worden said.

“When they first told us that is one of the five original clay courts in the world, it really shocked me. I felt honored that I got to play here at least once in my life,” said senior Megan Anderson.

The courts are one of only two natural clay courts still intact in Minnesota and made for an interesting change of pace for the Bulldogs during practice.

“It was a little slippery. I wasn’t really used to the clay. But I think it’s a lot more fun than the hard court,” Anderson said.

“It’s really important to our team because we are so small. We only have eight players on our team this year. To kind of mix it up and always try something new and keep the players interested and always have surprised for them, which makes coming to practice exciting,” said Worden.