WITC Celebrates Completed Renovations

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Wednesday night, WITC in Superior celebrated a new $1.5 million dollar renovation project. It’s part of a multi-year effort to update the aging campus.

For the first time in 40 years, construction work is on the move at Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College.

Over the summer of 2018 during phase one, the main building got an exterior paint job and preliminary construction began on the front entrance on Catlin Avenue.

Throughout the summer, new staffing and student parking lots were put in, as well as a new front entrance to the conference center and back door of the building with a patio with it.

“You hear more about the value of career and technical education and I think by delivering a campus that looks like a college campus we are going to be able to further our stature of career and technical education and hopefully more students will want to come here and take advantage of the opportunities we can provide”, said John Will, President, WITC-Superior.

The new parking lot will be using underground technology called bioswales designed for stormwater treatment to remove silt and pollution from surface water runoff. A student we caught up with today says this construction is only bettering students to be the best they can be.

“I think it shows that they want us to succeed because they want to be the best they can be so we can be the best we can be”, said Georgia Eggers.

WITC-Superior is set for more construction next summer where they will complete the final phase of remodeling in classrooms on the third floor, as well as bettering work spaces for students.